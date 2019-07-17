Leon County Department of Health issues rabies alert

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Health Department has issued a rabies alert for Leon County, effective through September 11 after several raccoons and foxes in the county tested positive for the disease.

Officials urge the following to protect yourself, loved ones and pets against rabies:

Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter and uneaten pet food.



Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.



Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.



If you see a wild animal that appears to be in distress, contact Leon County Animal Control at (850) 606-5400.



Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.



Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Leon County Animal Control at (850) 606-5400.



Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.



Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.



Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.



Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH- Leon at (850) 404-6299.

