Leon County Deputies arrest 13-year-old for making online school threats

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 13-year-old for making a threat to a school online.

Deputies say School Resource Deputies investigated the post and it led to a 13-year-old Swift Creek Middle School student.

Authorities say around two months ago, the student posted a picture of himself, holding a bag with the caption "Let's see if I can shoot the pistol with my left hand."

According to LCSO, someone commented on the picture two weeks ago, saying "Let's see if we can shoot up the school with both."

Deputies say the 13-year-old responded with, "I'm ready let's goo."

LCSO says they have not found any evidence that the student planned to carry out the threat.

Officials say the eighth grade student was charged with written threats to do harm.

Deputies say the investigation is still on-going.

Officials did not identify the teenager, did not specify which school the teen was threatening or say which social media platform the threat was made on.

This is the third threat made to an area school in the last two days, and the first arrest. On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating a threat made to Lowndes Middle School by a juvenile.

On Wednesday, the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla School Board say they had investigated an online threat made by a Wakulla High School student. As of publication of this story, that threat is still under investigation.