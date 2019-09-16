Leon County Deputies arrest 15-year-old for possession of stolen gun

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says a 15-year-old has been arrested on weapons possession charges following a traffic stop on Saturday evening.

LCSO says around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, a traffic stop was conducted in the area of North Monroe Street and Fred George Road.

Deputies say they made contact with the driver and passengers, who gave law enforcement consent to search the vehicle.

Authorities say inside of the car, officials located a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson firearm that was reported as stolen to the Panama City Police Department.

LCSO says the 15-year-old, who WCTV is not naming as of now, has been charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor under 18-years-old.

Deputies say the teenager was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.