Leon County Deputies arrest student for making threats against Lively Technical College

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man for threatening Lively Technical College.

LCSO says school administrators notified the school resource deputy of the threats made by a student around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the student, 21-year-old Terry Henderson, sent a voice message to other students in a group chat saying, "I will bring a (expletive) gun and shoot your head off."

Officials say Henderson was taken to the Leon County Detention Facility at the end of the investigation and is facing charges of written threats to do harm.

“We cannot afford to take any threat to our schools lightly. Each threat will be investigated thoroughlyand the individual responsible will be arrested. We will continue to work with Leon County Schools to make sure our children are safe," said Sheriff Walt McNeil.