Leon County Deputies arrest three following robbery investigation

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested following an investigation into a burglary in the 4000 block of N Monroe Street.

Deputies say they received a report of a burglary on November 10 and say it appeared the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Walter Montford, slept in a sleeping bag over night in the basement of the house of the victims and, when the victims left the next morning, stole an AR-15, a backpack and shoes before leaving in a truck that belonged to the residents, which had a trailer attached to it.

Officials say a few days later, the victims were contacted by 39-year-old Angela Biles and 39-year-old Darryl Myles. LCSO says the pair told victims they had their business checks and wanted $200 in exchange for information a bout where the stolen trailer was located.

LCSO says detectives made contact with Biles and Myles and located the truck and trailer in the 1600 block of Pullen Road.

Officials say the pair wanted the $200 because Montford had stolen the same amount of money from them.

According to officials, the two were arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Authorities say on November 15, LCSO received a report that Montford had given someone a fraudulent check to cash, which belonged to one of the burglary victim's accounts.

Officials say on November 17, the Tallahassee Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of Chapel Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle, reported stolen through Gadsden County Deputies.

LCSO says a TPD officer found the vehicle and saw Montford in the driver's seat and refused to comply with commands and drove away.

Deputies say the vehicle was later found a short distance away and a traffic stop was attempted, but Montford refused, eventually driving through two fences in the area of Hartsfield Road and Atlas Road while fleeing from officers.

Authorities say Montford was located on November 18.

Montford has been arrested and is facing charges of armed burglary, burglary, grand theft motor vehicle (two counts), possession of weapon by convicted felon, grand theft firearm, petit theft (three counts), bank fraud, organized scheme to defraud (under $20,000), fleeing and eluding and hit and run with property damage.

Both Biles and Myles have been charged with organized scheme to defraud over $300.