Leon County Deputies investigate an armed robbery

By WCTV Eyewitness News

March 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K near Lake Jackson.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning. Witnesses tell us that an armed robber entered the store, demanding all of the money in the register. Right now it is unclear how much money they took. LCSO has also yet to tell us if they have identified a suspect or suspects.

Deputies have not reported any injuries or deaths from the robbery.

This is a developing story.

