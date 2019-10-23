Leon County Deputies: Missing and endangered 12-year-old found safe

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says 12-year-old Gabriel James Pierce has been found safe and unharmed.

October 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding 12-year-old Gabriel James Pierce who was last scene leaving Deerlake Middle School on Wednesday afternoon.

LCSO says Pierce was last seen around 3:51 p.m. wearing a blue hoodie, turquoise shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call (850) 606-5800.