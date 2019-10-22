Leon County Detention Facility unveils new re-entry programs

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- There will be new "pathways to success" for incarcerated people, thanks to re-entry programs at the Leon County Detention Facility.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

The new facilities include a new re-entry dorm for females and an education complex, where inmates can learn sewing, cooking and academic skills.

The goal is to help soon-to-be-released individuals become productive members of society, reducing recidivism rates.

"We want to have that intervention so that they don't come back and that they are gainfully employed, and they have the job skills, and they have the opportunity to be involved in gainful employment, and reunite with their families," said Sheriff Walt McNeil.

In 2019, 273 inmates have been assisted with re-entry.

The Leon County Detention Facility currently has six vocational programs in progress, including Retail Management, Safe Serv Staff, Entrepreneurship, OSHA, CORE, and Information Technology.

So far in 2019, the Detention Facility has conducted almost 700 class sessions, with nearly 3900 inmates.

Funding for the project came from the Inmate Welfare Fund; costs included fiber optics, plumbing, classroom furniture, fencing, electronics, and cameras.

Community partners for the program include the Apalachee Center, Career Source Capital Region, City Walk Urban Mission, Disc Village, and the Tallahassee Community College.

