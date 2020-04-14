Leon County EMS and CDA use procedures to protect paramedics and patients

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County EMS and 911 dispatchers at the Consolidated Dispatch Agency are working with new procedures designed to protect paramedics and their patients.

CDA dispatchers are using enhanced surveillance to identify callers who are discussing COVID-19 symptoms, then relaying that information to EMS.

When EMS is going to a possible COVID-19 call, paramedics are donning N-95 masks, goggles, face shields, gloves and gowns.

Deputy Chief Darryl Hall says a significant amount of calls that are coming into the CDA are possible COVID-19 cases.

However, not all calls need to go to the hospital.

"If they're concerned about COVID, of course we have the collection site at the Northwood Centre, their doctor can write them an order for COVID testing if they meet all the screening criteria, and they can go there and get that taken care of and not go to the emergency room," said Hall.

Hall says EMS is trained to assist these patients.

"We talk to them about what they need to do, try to put them in touch with their personal physician, and leave that at home to manage that at the house, where they are in the confines of their home and they are not exposed to anything else and of course they are not exposed to anyone else," said Hall.

Leon County EMS and the Tallahassee Fire Department are also coordinating who responds to these calls to ensure that the least amount of people possible are interacting with the patient. The two agencies have the same medical director and the same medical protocols.

"Sometimes we get on the scene at the same time, and we talk to each other to see who is going to make first contact with the patient," said Hall.

Not only are the City and County limiting who responds, but volunteer fire departments are changing their protocols.

"Unless it's a non-medical call that's not a breathing emergency, we've been called off," explained Chief Gerred Poggee of the Miccosukee Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Poggee has been in the department for fourteen years, acting as Chief for the last six. His department receives County funds for vehicle maintenance, and volunteers get radios and pagers; however, they're responsible for gathering their own personal protective equipment.

"We had some of this equipment already, N-95 masks, gloves, hand sanitizer," said Poggee.

Those seven volunteers cover 165 square miles, supporting City and County efforts in the area.

"We're wearing medical equipment that we wouldn't have worn on regular calls now, we're wearing on 100% of the calls now, just to protect ourselves and the patient," said Poggee.

EMS has not implemented any shift changes at this time, but Deputy Chief Hall says they have plans in place if anyone needs to be quarantined.