Leon County GOP creates petition urging Tallahassee not to consider banning straws

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The chairman of the Leon County Republican Party has created a petition against the City of Tallahassee banning plastic straws.

The City Commission has not taken any formal action on the subject.

The petition now has 1,600 signatures.

"It's not the role of our city government, and it's not something they should be wasting their time on," said Leon County GOP Chair Evan Power.

Power is concerned about the possibility of the city infringing on citizens' rights.

"The idea is if we are going to have a comprehensive environmental policy, it should be done by our state," said Power.

"The governor has taken the lead on that; it should not be a city."

The issue arose at the most recent City Commission meeting, during which Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox brought up the issue of plastic straws during the Sharing of Ideas section.

Williams-Cox hoped the City could encourage businesses to offer alternative options, phasing out plastic.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow agreed with Williams-Cox about the harmful environmental effects of plastic straws.

WCTV spoke with residents about how they would feel if the City of Tallahassee did choose to ban straws.

"I think we have bigger problems other than plastic straws," said resident Barry Toohey. "I would probably sign the petition not to ban it."

Toohey is not partial to plastic straws; he said he does not care what they are made of.

"Whether it's plastic, paper, doesn't matter, I just don't like drinking out of a cup or a glass," said Toohey.

He questioned the idea that plastic straws harm the environment as much as other plastics such as bottles.

Fellow Tallahassee resident Dereck Davis was also against the City banning straws.

"I think businesses and consumers should have an impact on the say of that, I don't think it should be up to the city of Tallahassee," said Davis.

However, Davis is concerned about the harmful effects of petroleum-based plastics, and said he would be interested in something more biodegradable,

such as paper.

"I think it's a good idea to offer a selection," said Davis.

Other residents took a more hard line stance on the issue.

"Being as close to the ocean as we are, I worry a lot about that plastic getting in there," said Michael Livingston.

Livingston is concerned enough about the environment to have taken matters into his own hands.

"My wife and I bought a bunch of aluminum straws that we carry with us," said Livingston.

He thinks a possible City ban could be positive

"I think if the will of the people was there and people voted for that, then I think it's absolutely a great thing," said Livingston.

Although the ban has gained traction, the City has not indicated it is considering a ban on plastic straws.