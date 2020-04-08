Leon County Jail inmates test negative for COVID-19, LCSO says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the coronavirus tests for three county jail inmates came back with negative results.

LCSO says it got those results Tuesday night.

Deputies say the quarantines for the inmates and inmates in their pods are in the process of being lifted.

The two jail employees who aren't showing symptoms will stay in self-isolation and will return to duty after the 14-day quarantine period, the sheriff's office says.

