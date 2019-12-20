Leon County K9's to participate in new competition show

December 20, 2019

December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office will have their K9's featured on a new competition show that will air on the same channel as 'Live PD'.

LCSO says their dogs will be part of a new series on A&E, called 'America's Top Dog'.

The competition aims to "brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs alongside their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on a massive K9 obstacle course that tests their speed, agility and teamwork.They are competing for the top prize of $10,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal charity of their choice."

The department posted a trailer of the show to their Facebook page.

