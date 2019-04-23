Leon County School Board hosts remote meeting

By: Alicia Turner | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- School board members in the front, the community in the back; it was the normal set up for a Leon County School Board meeting. What’s different this time is the location.

"You need to see where your students are being educated and how it’s being done. This is the only way to do it, to come into the school," said Pineview Elementary Principal, Carmen Conner.

The Leon County School Board held the first of five remote board meetings, starting at Pineview, on Tallahassee’s south side.

"We want to set the bar for the next school that will be having this opportunity, and it’s a great way to bring the community back,” Conner said.

School board member and representative of District 3 Darryl Jones said, "It provides parents and other community stakeholders an opportunity to also talk about what they're doing and how they're engaged. It’s a chance to show the wonderful things happening at our Leon County schools."

In addition to the community seeing the board in action, parents and teachers say it’s important for the board to see them in their own environment.

"This is critical because our traditional public schools are community schools. It's not for any one person to be a part of, everyone can be a part of the process," said Scott Mazur.

Jones added, "The beauty of being our school board meeting to a school means the children get a chance to see our government at work."

Many are hopeful that these on-sight meetings help shed light on how to make the school system even better.

"For any school improvement to take place it takes all the community to invest in it," Mazur said.

An investment into the children of Leon County. The next remote school board meeting will be held at Montford Middle School on July 9.

