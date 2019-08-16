Leon Schools posts updated bus stop list before returning to old routes on Monday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ahead of returning to its bus routes from last school year, Leon County Schools has posted an updated bus stop list on its website.

Leon County Schools communications coordinator Chris Petley said this Monday, buses will pick up students at the same time and same place as last school year. Most of the students will have the same drivers as they did last year, according to Petley.

"It's been a hard week, a hard week on everybody," Petley said. "But we know that Monday will start over again and we are hopeful that everything works out just the way it needs to."

Petley said parents of ESE students should expect a phone call this weekend with more transportation details.

The call center set up earlier this week is still open and taking calls at (850)-487-7250.

One school board member said the decisions the district made on Wednesday were questionable.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.