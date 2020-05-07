Leon County Schools summer camps closed until further notice

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County Schools announced Thursday morning its summer camps will be closed until further notice.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna made the announcement in a video posted to the LCS Facebook page.

"We are hopeful that there may be changes in the future, but unfortunately we do not see a path towards having them open right now," the post said.

Hanna said if things change for the better over the course of May, LCS will open up summer camps for parents and families.

