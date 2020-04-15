Leon County Schools Superintendent asks governor to close schools

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna wrote a letter asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to close schools for the rest of the academic calendar year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"As you consider next steps for Florida, I am writing to strongly urge you to keep schools closed to students and to continue distance learning for the remainder of the current school year," the letter says.

Hanna pointed out in his letter that the peak for COVID-19 cases in Leon County likely won't happen until June. He also says although the transition to distance learning has been tough, it would be even more difficult to try to return to physical classrooms before the school year ends.

"It would be extremely disruptive, if not impossible, to shift back to finish the last few weeks of the school year in the classroom," the letter says.

Hanna also says while some parents would welcome a return to the classroom, others would insist on keeping their kids at home due to health concerns.

"Our teachers cannot effectively deliver education in two different modes, simultaneously operating live and virtual classrooms," the letter says. "With only 33 academic days remaining on the school calendar, it simply doesn't make sense and is not worth the risk."

The risk of teachers and staff contracting COVID-19 makes the return even less feasible, the letter says. More than 250 LCS employees are older than 65 and several others have underlying health conditions.

"While there are no easy solutions or decisions, I do believe keeping our schools closed to students is the right choice," the letter says.

The full copy of the letter has been attached to this article as a PDF file. Mobile users can find the PDF at the bottom of the page, while desktop users can find it in the top right section.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.