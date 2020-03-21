Leon County Schools announce food pick up locations for students

Posted: 
Updated: Sat 9:38 AM, Mar 21, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced via Twitter Saturday morning 14 new food pick up locations for students aged 18 and under. Those locations can be found below, and will be open March 23-27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.


Locations:


•Apalachee
•Chaires
•Ft. Braden
•Hartsfield
•WT Moore
•Oakridge
•Pineview
•Riley
•Ruediger
•Sabal Palm
•Springwood
•Woodville
•Fairview
•Nims

 