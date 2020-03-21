Leon County Schools announce food pick up locations for students

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced via Twitter Saturday morning 14 new food pick up locations for students aged 18 and under. Those locations can be found below, and will be open March 23-27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staring on Monday, we will provide supplemental food to our students 18 and under at 14 schools from 10:00am to 1:00pm. Thank you to all of our staff and more than 140 volunteers working under the CDC guidelines to ensure students in need receive nutritious meals during this time pic.twitter.com/IjKDvxNbXy — Leon County Schools (@LeonSchools) March 21, 2020

Locations:

•Apalachee

•Chaires

•Ft. Braden

•Hartsfield

•WT Moore

•Oakridge

•Pineview

•Riley

•Ruediger

•Sabal Palm

•Springwood

•Woodville

•Fairview

•Nims