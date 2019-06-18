Leon County Schools announce new principals and District Leadership

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 18, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools are announcing new principals and faculty members.

First, Jason Koerner is being named the principal of Conley Elementary School. He has been the assistant principal at Lincoln High for the past decade.

Next, Rusty Edwards is now the principal of Fairview Middle School. Mr. Edwards was previously assistant principal at Rickards High School. He held that position for 11 years.

Finally, April Knight has been named Principal of Riley Elementary School. Originally, she was the assistant principal at Gilchrist Elementary and even before that, she was the assistant principal at both Griffin and Nimes Middle Schools.

In addition to these changes, Scott Hanson has been moved to the district office to take over responsibilities in the Student Activities Office. He will also oversee secondary school management. Scott will also be tasked with managing the new $1 milliion furniture, fixture and equipment allowance to be distributed to schools in the beginning of next year.

All of these will become effective on July 1, 2019, though some principals will start their job sometime in June.

