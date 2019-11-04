Leon County Schools announce pay increase for substitute teachers

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools has announced a pay increase for substitute teacher pay in the county.

LCS says this is the second such increase in three years.

The school board says the hourly rate of pay for substitute teachers is rising from $12 to $14 per hour. The increase went into effect on Friday, November 1.

“Substitute teacher pay in Leon County had been stagnant at $10 for more than decade prior to our increase last school year. We understand the significant role substitute teachers play in the day to day education of our children. This increase will help us to recruit and retain highly-qualified substitute teachers back into our schools and classrooms.” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

