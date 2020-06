By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County School District began distributing summer meals to students on Monday in an initiative that will last through July 30.

LCS says two meals will be served on Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., and three meals will be served on Wednesdays during the same time frame.

A full list of pick up locations can be seen below.