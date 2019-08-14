Leon County Schools board member speaks out after bus chaos

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the first time since the chaos over bus routes in Tallahassee erupted, a member of the Leon County School board is speaking out.

Alva Striplin is the representative for District 1 and in a phone conversation with WCTV, she likened Wednesday's events to moving forward in a backwards direction and says the school board still has work to do.

"I don't understand why this wasn't implemented with our drivers at the very beginning of summer," Striplin said, grilling the district's now removed Director of Transportation, Manny Joanos, and a senior manager from Edulog at Tuesday night's school board meeting. "Nothing added up."

On Wednesday, Striplin said she's pleased with the developments, but that there's more work to be done.

"There's still so many unanswered questions," she said.

Many of the questions hanging on the future. Like: What will happen to Joanos, who is now on administrative leave?

"All things transportation fall under his pervue and they didn't go well, so we'll see what transpires," Striplin said in response.

And what's next for the existing contract with the software company behind the fiasco, after Superintendent Hanna announced the cancellation of their routing system?

"I have lost all faith and confidence in their ability to help get our routes in order in a timely manner," she said.

Edulog will continue track the buses via GPS technology, a relationship that stems from 2008.

"I'm sure that will be another step in the process as we look forward," she continued. "Do we maintain that relationship? Is there a reason to look into lawsuits? Are they to blame for the mess this week that created so many hardships in our community."

Hardships for people like Zina Wiggins, who created an extensive search party for her grandson when he was hours late returning from school.

"At first, I'm like, 'Okay, I am going to think positive, nothing has happened.' Then two and a half hours later I'm upset," Wiggins said.

Wiggins says now, she'll drive her grandkids to school for the rest of the week.

"I'm just going to wait for Monday and, like I said, just hope and pray for the best."

WCTV did attempt to speak with Joanos at Tuesday's school board meeting, but he referred us to the Leon County School's public information officer.

WCTV also reached out to the district for a copy of their contract with Edulog twice in the past two days but have not yet received it.