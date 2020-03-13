All school districts in Florida closed for two weeks, including Leon County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — All school districts in the state of Florida will be closed for two weeks, according to a press release from Leon County Schools.

This means LCS will have an extra week of spring break. LCS will resume operations on Monday, March 30.

All afters school activities will also be canceled indefinitely starting tomorrow.

"The safety of our students, employees and community will always be our top priority.

Leadership will continue to meet to plan for how this decision will impact employees and students who rely on the district for meals and more," LCS spokesman Chris Petley said. "This is a very fluid situation and we will update you with information as we receive it."

The press release says the move to close all school districts came from new CDC guidance and orders from Governor Ron DeSantis and the Commissioner of Education.

