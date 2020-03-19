Leon County School District creates virtual learning during extended closures

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools is taking the classroom to students as school closures continue through April 15.

On Thursday, school officials announced a district wide plan to provide students with packets of instructional material covering all core classes. The packets will be available on the district's new COVID-19 website, as well as each school website beginning March 30.

There will also be paper packets for any students without access to internet. Those will be available at any of the meal distribution locations, as well as at each school.

School officials are still finalizing plans for seniors. The district says instead of using these packets, each high school will coordinate with teachers and students in order to develop a more individualized plan for graduation. Principals are expected to finalize plans by the middle of next week.

The school year is scheduled to end on May 29, and the district does not expect to extend that. As of now, LCS has not canceled any graduation ceremonies, but officials say that could change.

"These kids have been looking forward to a graduation ceremony for 13 years. We have to make decisions based on science, not hysteria, but right now the science says we not gather in mass and we see those cancellations happening," said Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Leon County Schools will be on Spring Break from March 23 to March 27. Students are not expected to complete any work during break.

Additional reading resources and enrichment opportunities are expected to be made available online.

