Leon County Schools have 'second' first day of school

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools had their "second" first day of school on Monday, as the district implements distance learning after an extended spring break.

Support staff at Sealy Elementary School were lined up outside, ready to hand written packets to parents who drove up. Every time a student was in the vehicle too, the school employees lit up.

Cries of, "We miss you sweet girl," "Are you being helpful?" and "Tell her we miss her!" were heard all down the line.

"We're really missing our students and we know it will be a trying time for many of us but we all must just stay positive and work together and I know we'll get through it," said Principal Demetria Clemons. "It's like we're starting all over again with the distance learning."

Most schools have the option of online learning, but also written packets.

"Not everyone has the technology at home, and also families have multiple children, some of them, and they may not have a device for every child in their house," said Clemons.

Over at Cobb Middle School, parents picked up packets from a labeled filing cabinet, with a large bottle of hand sanitizer on top.

Principal Sarah Hembree wants to remind parents, this is distance learning, not homeschooling.

"This is not a six hour day commitment for you or your child, it's a couple of hours a day of them working on work that's a review of what they're doing right now," said Hembree.

She said she's gotten lots of questions from parents, which is understandable.

"If you think what a first day of school usually is, it's 'Where do I go, what do I do, who do I see?' So now it's tech help, how do I access it, what do I do if I don't have technology, 'Hey I need to get with my teacher what do I do?'"

Dr. Casey Yu is a teacher at Cobb, working with computer science education.

In addition to finding a new normal at school, she has three children at home.

"They're anxious to get back to school and also uncertain about what's going on so there's a lot of competing interests right now," said Dr. Yu.

Her classes aren't included in the first two week packet, which is mostly a review of core materials for students. She says she's preparing for when her instruction will be included, but that it's changing the way she thinks about her role.

"Not just, here I am trying to put information in your head and stuff, but to be a role model and somebody that they can talk to inside and outside the classroom," said Yu.

Each school is urging parents to visit their website or social media before coming to the building; many frequently asked questions are answered there. Leon County Schools will also be hosting a Facebook live video each day at 10:00 a.m., to answer questions from commenters.