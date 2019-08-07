Leon County Schools hold safety training ahead of new school year

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Administrators in Leon County are dealing with school safety ahead of the start of the new academic year with the district holding a Table Top Training Exercise on Wednesday.

The training began early Wednesday. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says safety is a top priority and this training is a reminder of that.

Administrators from across the district attended the event a Lincoln High School. Participants were given a real life scenario and were led through school safety producers to better prepare in case of an actual emergency.

Hanna says the training is essential.

"When I started my career 30 years ago, I have to admit, if you would've told me that on pre-planning week, we'd have a discussion on active shooter training, I would've said you're crazy," Hanna said. "But, unfortunately, that's the new normal now. Given the events that happened in schools and like we saw this past weekend in El Paso, it's our new normal."

The Florida Florida Department of Education's Director of School Safety, Damien Kelly, kicked off the event.

Superintendent Hanna says he wants to assure parents their kids will be safe when they start school on Monday.