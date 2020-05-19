Leon County Schools hosting focus group sessions for parent feedback on reopening

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — More than two dozen Leon County Schools parents joined a focus group Tuesday to share their thoughts on what the 2020-2021 school year should look like if schools do not fully re-open in the fall.

LCS is hosting three focus group sessions on Zoom this week to get feedback from parents.

The district’s Director for School Improvement, Accountability and Assessment Giselle Sherry-Marsh said she has no answers yet about what school would look like in the fall.

Most parents on Tuesday’s call asked the district to consider a hybrid model in which students attend school a couple of days a week, and learn from home the other days. Several parents say their children need that routine and structure and the chance to interact socially with other children and teachers.

One parent said some of her children continued to excel learning online, but others did better with the printed packet. Another parent also asked schools to incorporate special subjects like music, art and physical education should distance learning continue.

Two more sessions are scheduled for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. An email with the information required to join the Zoom meeting was distributed to LCS parents on Saturday, May 16.

Editor's note: WCTV originally broadcast the first focus group meeting live on our Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. We have removed the video from our page because of privacy concerns.

