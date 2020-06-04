Leon County Schools seeks input for fall semester

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools district leaders are looking at options for fall semester and are asking for parent input.

Florida schools are still waiting on more information from Governor DeSantis on whether schools will be able to reopen in August. Either way, the district is looking to offer three options to students.

"I, Rocky Hanna, is fully advocating and supporting the reopening of schools for all children this fall," said Superintendent Rocky Hanna during an online press conference Thursday. "We know we need to be in a much better place this August to give parents choices and options."

Those options include in person classroom learning, the Leon Virtual School, and a new Digital Academy, a digital learning option specific to each school.

"We should be able to offer kids distance learning at each of our sites, so that kids can remain Montford Mustangs, or Deerlake Bucks, or Leon Lions," said Lewis Blessing, Montford Middle Principal. "We have a lot of parents that are ready to go in August, but we also have a lot of parents that are apprehensive on what the situation is going to look like, and they have some questions about the health of their kids and returning to school."

The school district is sending out an online survey. Assistant Superintendent Michelle Gayle says it's a "temperature check" to see how parents feel about bringing kids back to the classroom.

The survey will ask six questions about school and grade the child attends, internet accessibility and if families would take advantage of the digital learning options.

District officials say they are still working with teachers, learning what worked and what didn't during distance learning this spring. Staff will spend the next few months developing the program.

The online survey will be open through next Friday. Families will not be bound to answers.

Staff say they continue to meet with the health department to develop new health and safety measures to be put in place, if schools re-open in August. Those will be finalized and announced before parents will have to make their final decision on education plans in July.