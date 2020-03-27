Leon County Schools moving to a distance learning model

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools is moving to a distance learning model with instructional materials available online starting today and printed packets available starting Monday, March 30.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna said they have made on line lesson plans for the next two weeks with a scheduled return date of April 15th and will be ready to continue that online learning should the Governor announce students won’t return to school this school year. Hanna says he is not sure when the Governor will make that decision.

Hanna says meal sites operating at 14 schools have been feeding approximately 1900 to 2000 students a day and he anticipates that will increase. Hanna says they are adding additional feeding sites at Astoria Park and Sealey Elementary next week. Two of the existing sites will move to try to keep students from having to cross major roads.

Assistant Superintendent Gillian Gregory says they have found most students do have access to digital devices, but connectivity is a problem in some of the more rural parts of the district.

Gregory says they do not envision students sitting in front of computers for six hours a day, and are encouraging parents to set a schedule that works in their own home. Gregory also recommended parents download materials at staggered times as the materials are available on line 24/7.

LCS says no decision has been made on graduation ceremonies or senior proms yet.

