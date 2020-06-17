LCS names three new principals for 2020-21
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools has announced three new principals who will begin at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
LCS says Staci Mortham will be the new principal at Canopy Oaks Elementary, Marcus Scott will be the new principal at Raa Middle and Beth Jackson will be the new principal at Hawks Rise Elementary.
LCS posted their announcement to social media.
LCS says the moves become effective July 1.
