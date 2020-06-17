LCS names three new principals for 2020-21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools has announced three new principals who will begin at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

LCS says Staci Mortham will be the new principal at Canopy Oaks Elementary, Marcus Scott will be the new principal at Raa Middle and Beth Jackson will be the new principal at Hawks Rise Elementary.

LCS posted their announcement to social media.

Tonight, Leon County Schools announced the following personnel actions were approved during the School Board meeting on June 16, 2020

LCS says the moves become effective July 1.