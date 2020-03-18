Leon County School District plans for extended closures

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness

March 18, 2020

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County School District is making plans for students to end the year on time, despite extended school closures.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced schools will remain closed through April 15 to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Leon County School District has enacted an "extended spring break" through next week, saying only exempt staff will return to work on Monday.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced that beginning on March 30, packets will be made available online for students to fill out. He says the distric is still devloping a "blended" model in order to incorporate online learning programs.

The 2020 school year is scheduled to end May 29. Superintendent Hanna says he will "fight tooth and nail to make that happen," saying it would be a tremendous financial stress to the district to extend the school year. District officials added that there will be "no adverse impacts" on teachers and employees regarding coronavirus closures.

The district expects to finalize lesson plans this week and in to next week, ready to be rolled out for students March 30.

No decision has been made regarding this year's graduation ceremony.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.