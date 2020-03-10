Leon County Schools says district has stepped up cleaning routines as coronavirus concerns linger

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County Schools says schools across the district and bus compounds have stepped up their cleaning routines due to the coronavirus outbreak.

LCS spokesperson Chris Petley says the superintendent is meeting daily with the leadership team to discuss plans for the possible impacts of COVID-19 for the district. Additionally, he says LCS is holding an internal conference call this afternoon with principals.

More cleaning supplies and funds for supplies are readily available throughout the district, Petley says.

The district is also telling students to remember important healthy habits: washing hands thoroughly, covering coughs properly and staying home when sick.

Should a student to staff member test positive for COVID-19, LCS says it will work with the Florida Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other Florida government agencies on what actions to take.

You can read the full statement Petley sent WCTV below:

