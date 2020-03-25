Leon County Schools sets timeline for digital learning

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County School District is setting important dates for students as they prepare to begin remote learning on Monday.

School district administration continue to hold daily briefings as they prepare for changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Rocky Hanna laid out a few important dates for students in the coming weeks.

Instructional packets will begin to be available Friday, March 27. Students will be expected to be back hitting the books from home on Monday.

The district says students can expect to hear from all their teachers by Wednesday, April 1.

The packets are expected to be completed by April 10, in order for all classes to move in to phase two of the online learning program by April 13.

Paper packets will be available for parent pickup at schools beginning Monday for families who do not have internet access. As for providing any tablets or laptops, district officials say they continue working through the process, taking inventory at schools preparing for any possible extended closures.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says any special accommodations will be handled on a case by case, school by school basis.

"Many of our parents and families, they don't have a problem, every kid has a device, they have a printer in the house. But if there are issues, if they are having problems accessing this distance learning platform and implementing, then reach out to the schools and we'll make those accommodations," Hanna said.

The district is also laying out plans for Exceptional Student Education (ESE). Digital work for these students will resume with the rest of the district on Monday. Staff say team meetings for each Individual Education Plan (IEP) will be done digitally, over Microsoft Teams or by phone.

District officials say ESE teachers will be frequently in touch with students and parents for any individual accommodations, including to gain access to any special technology, laptops or tablets.

District buildings and schools will be open beginning on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Teachers will dedicate ten hours each week for office hours.

School social workers, psychologists and counselors will also be available and contacting clients.

During the briefing, district administration said 1,900 meals were given out between the sites on Wednesday. The district plans to add more sites starting on Monday.

The district does not intend to use buses to deliver meals around the district, saying they don't want to "over promise and under deliver."