Leon Schools cancels bus contract, fires transportation director, will restore old routes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County School superintendent Rocky Hanna announced Wednesday the district is cancelling its contract with Edulog, the software company hired to create the new bus routes.

"I have lost all faith and confidence in their ability to help get our routes in order in a timely manner. These problems must be resolved and they must be resolved now," Hanna said during a midday news conference.

He announced he's removed the district's Director of Transportation Manny Joanos because of the bus route isses.

"Two days ago I was disappointed and hurt, today I am angry. Monday, I made a promise that we would fix this and today we are announcing immediate changes and a plan to get us back on course," Hanna said.

He also announced, starting Monday, August 19, bus drivers will follow last year's routes. Hanna also presented a hotline and email for ESE families to contact when transportation issues come up.

ESE families can call 850-488-7818 or email esetranspotation@leonschools.net to report problems.

The school district has been dealing with bus route woes since the school year started Monday.

Parents complained of long walks along unsafe roads to bus stops, long waits for buses, and huge delays in students returning home in the afternoon.

Others pointed out the elimination of stops closer to elementary schools. forcing their children to walk long distances along four-lane highways without sidewalks

Monday evening, Hanna apologized and asked for patience. He also advised parents to drive students to school themselves in the next few days if they are able.

Tuesday night, after another day of bus problems, angry parents voiced their opinions during the school board meeting.

As WCTV reported, the bus route concerns were first brought up by school bus drivers a week before the start of school.

They raised issues with the new bus routes and advised that they were worried about the system.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved