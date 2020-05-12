Leon County Schools to establish task force for fall reopening

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 20-person 'Reopen Leon Schools Task Force' will be established to look at how the Leon County Schools District will handle the 2020-2021 school year, announced Superintendent Rocky Hanna during the bi-monthly school board meeting on Tuesday.

"I feel like it's time for us," he said.

The idea for the task force is that it will be comprised of 10 representatives from Hanna's cabinet, along with 10 people appointed by board members.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michelle Gayle will oversee the task force. Each board member will be able to choose two people to serve on the task force.

Hanna said it will "encompass all that needs to be in place to reopen in August," including COVID-19 issues related to health, budget, academics, technology, digital divide, and connectivity.

Hanna said he hoped to iron out details on the task force by the end of the week and to move forward with it by next week. The task force will "meet sooner rather than later" and will follow a model that is being used by state universities, including Florida State University, he said.

According to a school board member, the district has more than 4,500 employees, 34,000 students and 50 schools.

Hanna said no decisions have been made regarding when or if students will be back on campus in the fall. Those decisions will come from the state level.