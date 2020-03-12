Leon County Schools to stay open after spring break, international travel discouraged

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County Schools "will remain open as normal" after spring break, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said during a county and city press conference on coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

Hanna also announced at the joint press conference in front of city hall that students and employees who travel abroad during spring break need to self isolate for 14 days before returning to their respective schools.

LCS will make accommodations to keep learning going for students who decide to self-quarantine, Hanna says.

"Our public schools must stay open if at all possible," he says.

When asked if employees self-isolating following international travel would need to use personal time for that, Hanna said they would. He says he's discouraging international travel right now.

Hanna also says the situation is fluid.

Hanna says his district's situation is different from universities, considering LCS students live with their parents.

