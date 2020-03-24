Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy saves life with NARCAN

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputy saved someone's life with NARCAN.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 19, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Adam Shideler was called to a home in reference to an accidental overdose. Deputy Shideler entered the home and saw an unconscious person on the floor.

Another person was giving chest compressions, and they told the deputy the unconscious person may have had heroin and crystal methamphetamine in their system, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Shideler used one dose of NARCAN Nasal Spray and other measures to revive the person until emergency medical services arrived.

When EMS got to the scene, their personnel provided more first aid until the person was able to stay conscious and breathe on their own. The revived person was taken to a local hospital for more medical treatment, deputies say.

"Deputies of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office are issued NARCAN in the event they are presented with an individual dealing with an overdose," the sheriff's office said. "NARCAN Nasal Spray counteracts the life-threatening effects of an overdose."

The sheriff's office also said NARCAN was developed for first responders to provide treatment to overdose victims on scene.

