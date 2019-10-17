Leon County Sheriff's Office hold Patrol Stroll for Breast Cancer awareness

By: Abby Walton | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Local law enforcement shut down traffic in College Town Thursday night, turning the main street into a pink runway for a very important cause.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office hosted its third annual Patrol Stroll: All in for a Cure Thursday night.

The event started in 2017, when Sheriff Walt McNeil was part of the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Since then, his office has kept the fashion show going to honor those battling or surviving breast cancer and raising money to help fight this disease.

"We know that this cause, the fact that there are so many women in our community, and men, that have this disease, and we want to make sure that we work as hard as we can to eradicate it in our lifetime. And I think that we're getting close. If money is the thing that stands between us and getting that cure, then we're going to keep working at this," Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

WCTV’s Abby Walton along with 96.1’s Joe Bullard helped emcee Thursday’s event.

And the sheriff’s office definitely went all in, raising a little more than $22,000.

Combine Thursday night’s total with what they've raised over the past two years and the Leon County Sheriff's Office has raised a little more than $60,000 for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

