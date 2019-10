By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a report of a threat from earlier this week at Leon High School.

The Leon County School's Safety & Security team has assisted in the investigation.

Thursday morning, there were increased security measures at the school.

The sheriff's office says there is no credible threat to the school at this time.

