Leon County Sheriff's Office looking for stolen utility trailer

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for two suspects who stole a utility trailer from Green Acres Landscaping on May 9.

Deputies released a surveillance photo from the store showing a maroon Ford F-150 at the scene of the crime. According to deputies, when the owner of Green Acres arrived the morning of May 9, he found the business had been broken into and the trailer missing.

The surveillance video showed two suspects wearing face masks and gloves walking onto the property, backing up the F-150 to the trailer and leaving the camera's view with it.

Deputies say the truck was missing the front bumper and had a gold trim along the bottom.

If you have any information about who owns the truck, contact deputies at 850-606-3300. You can stay anonymous by calling the Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

