Leon County Sheriff’s Office plans “massive operation,” targeting guns and drugs

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Leon County Sheriff’s Office will team up with US Marshals next week for an operation to get guns and drugs off the streets.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office calls it a “massive operation,” starting Monday June 3, that will last several days and involve dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies.

“You will see an increase in the number of people arrested in Leon County,” Sheriff Walt McNeil told the Leon County Commission Wednesday as he described an all-hands-on-deck effort to curb crime.

“You will see more federal and state agencies in your community, on the streets of Tallahassee, Leon County, trying to deal with this problem,” McNeil told the commission.

To protect the integrity of the operation, the sheriff’s office is not releasing further details.

The media has been invited to ride along and report on the operation when it starts Monday. Look for coverage next week from WCTV.