Leon County Superintendent advocating for schools to 'fully reopen in the fall'

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he is "strongly advocating that schools fully reopen in the fall," in a letter posted to the LCS website.

Hanna's full statements can be read below.

At this time, we have not received information from the State of Florida regarding the plan for re-opening schools in August. However, I am strongly advocating that schools fully reopen in the fall. I know that you have many questions when it comes to the anticipated reopening of schools. I want to reassure you that we are making every effort to accommodate the needs and preferences of our families, while at the same time, making the health and safety of our students and staff our top priority. We want you to be aware of our direction and focus to assist you with your 2020-2021 planning, and we are requesting your help with our parent survey (www.leonschools.net/EdOptionsSurvey) as we prepare for staffing and logistics regarding our three educational models. As previously announced, all LCS students will be receiving smart devices for the 2020-2021 school year, which will be incorporated into the three choices:

Traditional, on-site, face-to-face instruction with health and safety measures in place.



Leon County Digital Academy— The Leon County Digital Academy (LCDA) will be offered at every school for the 2020-2021 school year. Leon County students enrolled in the LCDA will receive individualized instruction from their home zoned school utilizing technology, one learning platform, and live lessons. This will allow students and families to maintain association with their assigned school while receiving instruction at home. They will remain on school pacing and will be expected to work through lessons and assignments at the same rate students on campus are moving. This will also give students and families an element of control over time, place, and individual pace/learning style. Course selection will include specific elective choices that adhere to the distance-learning model. This will be a semester-by-semester commitment (August 2020—December 2020, January 2021—May 2021).

