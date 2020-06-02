Leon County Superintendent withdraws from school re-opening task force

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Schools says LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna has withdrawn from the Florida Education Association's Committee on Re-Opening Schools due to time constraints.

The full statement from LCS can be seen below.

"Superintendent Hanna respectfully withdrew from the Florida Education Association’s Committee on Re-Opening Schools late last week due to time constraints. Meetings took place during the same week of six high school drive-in graduations ceremonies and during final negotiations of a $10.5 million dollar proposal to purchase over 32,000 computers, one for every student in the Leon County School System. The superintendent felt that he did not have adequate time to offer his suggestions and weigh in on the committee’s final recommendations to Governor DeSantis, Commissioner Corcoran and Florida Department of Education. He is thankful to the FEA leadership for asking him to participate and looks forward to further conversations on how schools will operate in August."