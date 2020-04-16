Leon County Supervisor of Elections recommends voters request vote-by-mail ballots

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley says he recommends all voters to request vote-by-mail ballots for the 2020 Primary and General elections.

Earley released the following statement:

“My office is taking the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency very seriously. Consistent with the Center for Disease Control’s Recommendations for Election Polling Locations, I strongly encourage all voters to vote by mail in the 2020 Primary and General Elections. While I hope our nation will return to normal by this fall, there is a possibility that the opportunities for in-person voting will be limited. That is why I want you to vote by mail in this fall's elections. Voting by mail allows voters to cast their ballots from the safety and comfort of their own homes, minimizes interactions with other people, and helps to maintain social distancing. We all need to do our part to keep our nation healthy, and voting by mail is an important part of that process.”

The Supervisor of Elections says it is mailing every household in Leon County a postcard encouraging voters to submit requests for the vote-by-mail ballots.

You can also request those ballots at the Supervisor of Elections website.

Earley says you request the vote-by-mail ballot now, since his office will be short on time in the fall to process the request.

If you have any questions, call the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office at 850-606-8683, or send them an email at vote@leoncountyfl.gov.

