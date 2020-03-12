Leon County Supervisor of Elections announces two polling location changes due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley has announced two polling locations are moving ahead of next week's presidential primaries in Florida due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Earley's office says voters assigned to precinct 4152, who normally vote at Westminster Oaks but do not reside within Westminster Oaks, will vote at Grace Lutheran Church (2919 Miccosukee Road).

Officials say voters assigned to precinct 5101, who normally vote at Westminster Gardens but do not reside within Westminster Gardens, will vote at Sue McCollum Community Center (501 Ingleside Avenue).

