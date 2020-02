By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Leon County deputy and his K9 counterpart assisted in tracking down three armed burglary suspects and the Leon County Sheriff's Office posted the chase on their Facebook page.

LCSO says Sergeant Mehr and K9 Tater will be competing on this week's episode of America's Top Dog on A&E.