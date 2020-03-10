Leon County activates Emergency Operations Center for COVID-19 coronavirus response

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Leon County says it has activated its Emergency Operations Center in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health for COVID-19 coronavirus response.

"This activation will also us to engage key emergency support functions to create staffing and objective plans for #COVID19 response," the county said on Twitter.

This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday, allowing the state to streamline resources and funds to respond to the virus.

