Leon County assesses Hurricane Michael response, prepares for 2019 season

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The 2019 hurricane season is just over a week away, starting on June 1.

The Leon County Commission will discuss hurricane preparedness at next week's meeting in the wake of 2018's Hurricane Michael.

The After Action Report came out in January with 68 suggestions for the county and since, the county has implemented each one.

One major focus was getting traffic lights up and running more quickly after a natural disaster.

"After a hurricane people are already a little stressed, so by having those lights it's just gonna relieve some stress on getting places safely," said Tallahassee resident Mya Clark. "Even if you don't think it's gonna happen it could change really fast."

Leon County has entered into an agreement with the state of Florida to house 200 generators to power traffic signals after a major outage.

The county commissioners will vote on the agreement next Tuesday.

"We have the opportunity to get them to those traffic signals and intersections faster, which will hopefully help with public safety," said Leon County Public Information Officer Mathieu Cavell.

Those generators will not cost the county anything except the manpower needed to deploy and maintain them.

Leon County is also increasing staffing and volunteer coordination for pet sheltering programs and at sandbag sites.

The county obtained sandbag chutes to improve how quickly residents can obtain, fill and transport them. It also moved the pickup location from J. Lee Vause Park to Fred George Park.

In addition, Leon County has worked with other smaller neighboring counties for volunteer and donation management, after citizens from those counties were calling the Leon County hotline last year.

Daniel Bellorin, a recent FSU graduate, evacuated last year during Hurricane Michael.

"Once it was a Category 3 I said, 'Nope, it's time to go,'" said Bellorin.

He spent a week in Lafayette, Louisiana and said when he returned, most areas he frequents had recovered.

However, he is now preparing for what this season might bring.

"I like to know what's the best way to do stuff," said Bellorin

The county is holding multiple disaster preparedness events.

"That gives people hands on activities and opportunities like we talked about, for sandbags, we talk about how to use sandbags at the site, how to best deploy sandbags, so that your home can be safe from rushing water," said cavell. "Many things should be done prior to the time a hurricane is coming, and we're giving everyone those opportunities and resources now."

An event schedule is listed below:

Citizen Engagement Series: When Disaster Strikes on May 29



2019 Hurricane Season Kickoff Press Conference on May 31



Build Your Bucket community event on June 1



2019 Disaster Survival Guide distribution on June 2



Disaster Preparedness-Focused Library Lecture Series on June 13