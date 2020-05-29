Leon County athletic directors discuss return to play plan

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Athletic Department's proposal plan to return to summer workouts will go into effect without changes on June 15.

Leon County Athletic Director Ricky Bell discussed the plan with the high school athletic directors on Thursday.

Bell said the biggest thing is keeping 10 people in one space.

"If they don't follow these rules," Bell said, "We are going to shut them down."

The meeting at Bell's office lasted approximately an hour, with a lot of time focused on ensuring adequate spacing.

"[The athletic directors] wanted to know if you could put nine and this end and nine at that end and I said no, you have another field," Bell said. "That's the space, because they could cross paths."

Fall coaches will work with athletic directors to figure out weight room times and use of facilities, but most important how to clean the equipment.

"Several years ago when we went through the MRSA scare, the district bought [HALO] machines, they just them in hospitals. They're misting machines and you put the disinfectant in it which will work against the coronavirus and you can mist a gym at night and it disinfects the whole gym," Bell said.

Spacing and cleaning were hot topics, but also vital are temperature checks; the county will provide a no contact thermometer.

"There are several questions they have to answer and then we record their temperature," Bell said. "We'll do that every day."

And while fall sports will start summer workouts on June 15, winter sports, like basketball, will have to wait.

"If we start school in August," Bell said, "They'll have until November to prepare their team, where as the football, the volleyball and the cheerleaders they really don't have that. They have to start day one."

Bell said these guidelines will stay in place until school opens up, which is scheduled for August 10.

"We may add other sports for offseason work." Bell said.

The next step is for the school athletic directors to meet with the fall sport coaches and explain the expectations.