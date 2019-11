By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Leon County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Mahan Drive.

LCS says the bus has students from Cobb Middle School on board.

LCS Communications Coordinator Chris Petley says two students were seen by medics on scene for minor injuries.

Petley also says 18 students were on the bus.

As of now it is unknown what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

