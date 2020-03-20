Leon County and City of Tallahassee close offices due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Both Leon County and the City of Tallahassee are closing their offices in order to stop the spread of coronavirus in the area.

Both the county and city said it will provide essential services remotely while the offices are closed from March 23 to April 19. Workers will be available through online and phone-based systems during regular business hours.

To see the changes in how the county is delivering its services, head to its website. To see the city's service changes, head to its website.

The county says residents can still take advantage of its library's online services, like downloading eBooks or streaming movies. Additionally, county parks and trails are still open to the public.

For more information on COVID-19 in the state, head to the Florida Department of Health website.

